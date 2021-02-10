Tánaiste Leo Varadkar launches Enterprise Ireland’s €1m Competitive Start Fund

print

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, has invited entrepreneurs to apply for Enterprise Ireland’s €1m Competitive Start Fund (CSF),which is now open for applications from ambitious founders of early-stage start-ups.

Enterprise Ireland would like to hear from companies with an eligible, innovative product or service set for global markets. Successful projects can secure up to €50,000 in equity funding.

Applications are especially welcome from early stage companies that offer new services or solutions to address the challenges and opportunities relating to Climate Action with an emphasis on decarbonisation and sustainability.

The CSF aims to increase the number of diverse High Potential Start-Ups (HPSUs) that have the ambition to succeed internationally.

Commenting on the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said: “A funding boost at the very early stages of starting up a business is always really welcome. Up to €50,000 is available for successful projects under this Fund, giving those companies an important kick-start. These are the employers of the future.”

Jenny Melia, Divisional Manager, High Potential Start-Ups, Enterprise Ireland

Manager of Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Up Division, Jenny Melia added:“We’re looking for innovative solutions and development plans from entrepreneurs across multiple sectors in manufacturing and internationally traded services. We’re very interested in projects that will drive the digital and green economy where market opportunities continue to emerge and grow.

“If you are an ambitious entrepreneur or entrepreneurial team at the start of your journey developing an eligible product or service, the Competitive Start Fund can really help you to take your business to the next level and I would strongly encourage you to apply.”

The fund will close to applications on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021.

Deirdre Lyons, CEO Examfly, previous winner of the CSF

Find out more and discover how the fund worked for previous winners HERE.

If you need any clarification on the eligibility requirements contact: [email protected]