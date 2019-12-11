St Stephen’s Day – Pieta House Wren Run

Join us as we take a run in the woods in support of Pieta House on Dec 26th.

The Pieta House Wren Run is back for its fourth year in 2019. The event which trails through the scenic Derrycrag Nature Wood Reserve in Woodford boasts 3km, 6km routes that can be walked, jogged or run. It takes place annually in Woodford Co. Galway on Dec 26th. The event has enjoyed huge growth over the past few years with 1,500 people registering in 2018. Join John Mulligan in Derrycrag and lend your support for this fantastic family fun day out.

Anyone can register. If you register before the event at pietahousewrenrun.ie you will be entered in a draw to win a consultation with Dermot Bannon, Hotel breaks, or shopping vouchers.

3KM OPTION

Starting and finishing at the community field, the 3km route can be walked, jogged or run. As this enjoyable route is solely tarmacadam, both our leisurely and more serious competitors can enjoy the great scenery and fantastic atmosphere either in their Sunday best or running gear. We do however recommend that you wear appropriate footwear! This route is accessible for all adults and children as well as buggies and dogs.

6KM OPTION

Starting and finishing at the community field, the 6km route can be walked, jogged or run. This stunning route comprises of both tarmacadam and forest trail. While it is accessible to all, we suggest you wear appropriate footwear for the changing terrains. Expect stunning scenic nature and incredible views as you make your way through Derrycrag Forrest. This route is accessible for all adults and children as well as buggies and dogs.

