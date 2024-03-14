St. Patrick’s Day Parades: Your countywide guide

Share story:

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and County Galway is gearing up for a weekend filled with celebrations. While Galway City hosts its annual parade and events, communities throughout the county are also getting ready to mark the occasion.

Galway City

Galway City Parade will start at 11.30am on Sunday, March 17th and runs through Galway city centre for over 1 hour. The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Galway will have a ‘Olympics 2024’ theme with 3000 participants. It celebrates the city’s culture with various events throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Athenry

With the parade starting from the Raheen Link Road at 11:45am on March 17th and weaving its way through Athenry’s town centre before ending at Bridge Street and the Athenry Town Park. Spectators are encouraged to line the route early to secure the best viewing spots and join in the festive atmosphere.

Oughterard

The Oughterard St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is pleased to announce that the annual parade will be held in Oughterard on Sunday, March 17th, 2024, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. To accommodate the event, traffic diversions will be in effect from 12:45pm to 2:45pm. We encourage all members of the public and road users to plan accordingly for this festive occasion. Loughrea The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Loughrea will start at 1pm on March 17th from Barracks Street and this year’s theme is ‘Fairytales and Children Stories’. Gort The Gort St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place this Sunday March 17th, at 12.45pm. The theme selected for this year’s parade is “Sports & Health” to highlight groups and clubs in the area. Kaylee Barbosa Dias is the Grand Marshall. She is on the age grade development squad for Connacht. Special guest of honour are St. Thomas’s senior hurling club. Tuam The Tuam St.Patrick’s Day Parade will start at 2pm on Sunday March 17th. The route will be to start at the car park at the back of Super Valu, up Shop Street and onto Bishop Street. Abbeyknockmoy The Abbeyknockmoy St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place on March 17th at 1pm at Mannion’s Bar and Funeral Home. Clifden The Clifden St. Patrick’s parade will take place at 1:30pm on March 17th in Market Square, Clifden. If you’d like to include information about your local parade please email [email protected]