Special Olympics Ireland puts Friendship back on the Podium

It was smiles all round as Special Olympics Ireland athletes got the chance to compete at a Badminton advancement event recently. This was the first sporting competition in many months and while there were medals on the line and the potential to qualify to represent Team Ireland at the upcoming World Summer Games in Berlin – friendship and family came first on the day.

12 March 2022; Maeve Long, Nathan Sheehan, Cian Kelleher and Mary Kate Drake from Mallow United, during the Special Olympics Ireland Advancement Event at Gormanston Park in Meath. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Friends Maeve Long, Nathan Sheehan, Cian Kelleher and Mary Kate Drake from Mallow United, made the long trip from Cork to the venue in Gormanstown, Co Meath. “I was up at 5am, we all got a bus up together. We were singing the whole way and we’ll sing all the way home too.

We are so happy to be here together as a team and we are having so much fun.” says an elated Meave.

With the lifting of restrictions for this more vulnerable group of adults and children, Special Olympics as a sports organisation and charity wants to ensure that all athletes get back to the training and competing, empowering them to achieve their full potential and meet their friends again.

With over 50 sporting advancement events planned for 2022 and already underway across the island, today Special Olympics are also launching the return of their annual Collection Day, which will take place on Friday, April 29th.

The annual Collection Day raises critical funds to run the programme for 7,624 children and adults with an intellectual disability.

Speaking at the launch event, CEO Matt English said: “Many of our athletes have defied the odds to do things that they were told were impossible.

12 March 2022; Colm Monahan and his mother Brád O’Donnell

from Ballincollig, after the Special Olympics Ireland Advancement Event at Gormanston Park in Meath. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

They’ve proved that they Can’t Stop Now and it’s up to us as an organisation to support their dreams.

Sport is about so much more than what happens on the pitch, pool or court. For our athletes and their families it is about friendship, building confidence, new skills and experiencing joy. But we can’t do it without the support of the public.

We are calling on communities across the island to support our Collection Day by volunteering to collect on the day or taking part in our 5k for Collection Day challenge. Special Olympics cannot deliver without the commitment of so many volunteers and the continual generosity of so many people.”

12 March 2022; YYYY during the Special Olympics Ireland Advancement Event at Gormanston Park in Meath. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In addition to a packed sports schedule, Special Olympics are focused on providing critical early intervention for children from as young as 4 years old, through their Young Athletes clubs. Their Health and Leadership Programmes also helps athletes to learn new skills on becoming more independent and take an active role in their own health.

“Special Olympics is very special. My son David loves going to his club. He has loads of friends there and he’s learning about how to take care of his own health. He knows he is part of something bigger. He’s won a gold medal here today but that’s not why we’re smiling and crying. I’m just so proud of him.” says an emotional Dan Horgan, dad to David of Cork Special Olympics Badminton Club.

This year the public are being asked to get involved in Collection Day on Friday April 29th by volunteering or taking part in their virtual 5k for Collection Day challenge. Full information and sign up details are available on their website www.specialolympics.ie

Ways to Support their Annual Collection Day:

1. Take part in their Virtual 5 K for Collection Day by signing up here: https://www.specialolympics.ie/

2. Volunteer to help shake a bucket in your location community here https://www.specialolympics.ie/

3. You can also donate on their website or via the Revolut app –

Open your app

Tap your initials/image/icon at the bottom right >> Donations

Select Special Olympics Ireland

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics is a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability, but it provides athletes with far more than the physical benefits of sport. Special Olympics changes lives. Through sport, athletes develop both physically and emotionally, they make new friends, realise their dreams, and contribute to their communities.

In addition to a competitive sport programme, Special Olympics also offers a comprehensive, Health and Wellbeing Programme and an Athlete Leadership Programme.

In 2018, Special Olympics launched their Young Athlete Programme, which provides essential early intervention for children with an intellectual disability from the ages for 4 to 12 years old.

In 2021, they launched an ambitious 5-year strategic plan, which will see growth and development across all areas and programmes including a new ambitious inclusive clubs model that is due to enter a pilot phase.

Special Olympics currently has 7,624 registered athletes participating in 15 sports across the island of Ireland in a network of 293 community based clubs.