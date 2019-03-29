Special Olympics Collection Day Friday 5th April 2019

Collection Day 2019 Fast Facts

Collection Day takes place on Friday 5 th April

April 2018 Collection Day Income was over €500,000

3000 volunteer collectors Ireland wide

4,745: Number of buckets used on the day

Where the money goes:

The money raised on Collection Day will go towards supporting the sporting, competition and health programmes offered by Special Olympics Ireland to nearly 8,000 athletes across Ireland.

Special Olympics is committed to developing services so that every person in Ireland with an intellectual disability has the opportunity, in their local community, to participate in high quality sport and development activities that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence and joy.

Funds raised on Collection Day will help ensure these athletes experience joy through sport in their local community provided by a network over 313 clubs.

Ways to support Collection Day:

Text Athlete to 50300 to donate €4 or donate online at www.speciaolympics.ie

Volunteer for Collection Day on www.specialolympics.ie (Registration closes on April 4th)

Organise a fundraising event or coffee morning in your workplace or local community group. Email [email protected] for a support pack

Give to the on street collectors/buckets on Friday 4th April

Help spread awareness via our social media for donation options and more info

Facebook: SpecialOlylmpicsIreland

Twitter: @SOIreland #CollectionDay

Instagram: SpecialOlympicsIreland

World Summer Games Abu Dhabi 2019

March 2019 was a phenomenal month for Special Olympics Ireland as 91 Special Olympics Ireland athletes competed in 12 sports at the World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, from March 12. The 91 strong squad put in incredible performances and arrived home to a hero’s welcome with a total of 86 medals.

These athletes have been training in their clubs on a weekly basis for 4 years and qualified through area, regional and Ireland Games to represent Team Ireland in Abu Dhabi. They now return to their clubs and many are focusing their attention back to the start of the next competitions.

Sport is at the heart of communities across Ireland and Special Olympics is too. The support received on Collection Day will help Special Olympics Ireland support the champions of the future.