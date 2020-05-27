SpaceX Historic Launch To Be Seen Over Ireland Tonight

Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX ‘Crew Dragon’ flight is expected to cross Irish skies just before 10 pm tonight, 20 minutes after it launches off from Florida.

The launch will mark the first time in almost ten years that a space shuttle with astronauts has been launched from the US. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will rocket to the International Space Station around 9:30 pm Irish Time tonight May 27th.

Astronomy Ireland expects we will see the craft cross Ireland, just below the moon at 9:53 pm tonight.

The mission, known as Demo-2, will be a demonstration mission to show SpaceX’s ability to transport astronauts to the space station and back safely.

It will also be the first time in history a private company has attempted to send humans into space.

Source: Astronomy Ireland & BreakingNews.ie

Source: SpaceX Twitter Account