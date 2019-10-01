Sleep Out for Simon 2019

The annual Sleep Out for Simon event will take place on Friday 4th October in aid of Galway Simon Community. For one night, over 150 people will come together to sleep out in an act of solidarity with those facing homelessness in our community. This year’s event will take place in five different locations across Galway including Shop Street, Salthill, Moycullen, Tuam and Loughrea. This year our own Sports presenter John Mulligan will be out on the streets calling to each of the locations and talking with the volunteers and supporters. You can also watch John live on facebook throughout the night.

We want to invite you to join us in supporting Galway Simon. Tune in from 6pm on Friday and follow John’s journey, make the effort and make a small donation. Show your support for those facing homelessness in our community, and make a donation today: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/2019sleepout4simon.

Last year, a phenomenal €84,402.95 was raised through the Sleep Out event. 100% of these proceeds were specifically earmarked to support Galway Simon Community’s Homelessness Prevention Services. Overall, these funds help to prevent a total of 229 individuals and families in Galway City & County from facing homelessness.

Building on these real and lasting accomplishments, this year Galway Simon is aiming to raise €90,000 to help further extend the reach of the prevention services, which includes a Community Support Team, a dedicated Youth Service, a specialist Women and Family Service as well as a drop in resource centre in East County Galway.

