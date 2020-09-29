Galway Life Shocking footage of crowds of students on Shop Street By GBFM Media - 29 September 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Watch Below Shocking scenes from shop street last night showing students blatantly ignoring current Covid19 guidelines. Have sympathy for those entering college for first time during Covid but these scenes are simply unacceptable, particularly with recent growth in Galway cases. Have contacted Millstreet Gardai & written to NUIG President though I fear damage may be done. pic.twitter.com/IASFtk6Eqr— Ollie Crowe (@olliecrowe_ie) September 28, 2020 print WhatsApp Facebook Twitter Email