Saturday – Live from 4am in support of Darkness into Light

Pre dawn on Saturday next over 200,000 people will come together in 19 countries, across 5 continents seeking to remove the stigma around suicide and self-harm and spread the power of hope in Ireland and around the globe. Here in Galway many communities in support will walk with Pieta House from Darkness into Light.

Galway Bay Fm is proud to again support the Pieta House Darkness into Light walks taking place this year in 16 locations around Galway. We’ll be broadcasting live from Leisureland Salthill -join Seamus O’ Fatharta on air from 4.00am as he teams up with Donal Mahon and Galway Mayor Neil McNeilis counting down to the start time.

We’ll have live updates from locations throughout the county. Come join us, sign up and support this year’s Pieta House Darkness into Light Walsh on Saturday 11th May. Register now at darknessintolight.ie

Help save lives by walking from Darkness Into Light

In Galway, 13,610 people walked in solidarity in Darkness into Light last year

Join Pieta, Electric Ireland and thousands of people across the country on May 11th and walk to raise funds for suicide prevention at this year’s Darkness into Light 5k walk at over 168 venues throughout the country, register now at darknessintolight.ie

With just days to go until Darkness into Light on May 11, the event organisers, Pieta, proudly supported by Electric Ireland since 2013, are calling on as many people as possible to join them to raise much need funding and awareness for the prevention of suicide and self-harm and the promotion of positive mental health.

Last year, Darkness into Light walkers raised €6 million from the event, of which €800,000 was raised across our international venues. Worldwide close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year – one person every 40 seconds. In Ireland 392 people took their own lives in 2017. (Source: National Office for Suicide Prevention.)

2019 marks the 7th year Electric Ireland have walked alongside Pieta to bring hope to customers, staff and communities across Ireland that have been affected by suicide. To join the thousands of people around Ireland who are taking part in this year’s Darkness into Light 5k walk, go to www.darknessintolight.ie.

The funds raised from Darkness into Light help to keep Pieta centers open, offering free therapy, the 24/7 Helpline line, education and bereavement counselling for people in need of support.

In 2018, over 8,000 clients were supported with face to face therapy by Pieta experts. Since 2006, over 40,000 people received support from our intervention and bereavement counselling services.

By the end of this school year, Pieta will have reached out to over 7,500 students with a bespoke schools’ programme called the Resilience Academy a free programme for second year students in secondary schools designed to increase young people’s resilience, hope for the future, ability to cope with difficult feelings and connection to their school.

Siobhan Leijen, Clinical Manager, Pieta Midlands “It’s difficult to describe the incredibly hopeful feelings created by Darkness Into Light. As a therapist and Clinical Manager we see firsthand the undisputable need for Pieta to be present in our communities. The walk is about far more than just the raising of fund. It brings people together from all over the world every year because the need for change is immense.”

Leijen added “Among those who walk are the people we have been so humbled to assist in their greatest time of need, their families, friends, neighbors and coworkers the list is relentless. Darkness Into Light is unity and true human compassion from one human being to another. It is Hope”.

Irene Hehir, from Ennis, is one of the many thousands of people who have experienced challenging times and sought the help of Pieta. “Almost 2 years ago during a time of deep crisis Pieta Midwest in Limerick took great care of me and helped me to find my way to a better life, one where I learned to believe in myself, to learn what a good person I was and to learn skills to help me get through day to day life without the thought of suicide”.

Hehir added “This year, I will rejoice in the life I now have and will relish the dawn when it breaks letting us all come from the Darkness into the light on Saturday May 11th and let that be a new dawn of fresh hope and love to all that need it the most”.

Pieta operates a free 24-hour suicide helpline on 1800 247 247Darkness Into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together in a spirit of solidarity and comfort in giving all hope.

To find your nearest venue and for registration, visit www.darknessintolight.ie

ABOUT DARKNESS INTO LIGHT

Darkness Into Light (DIL) is Pieta’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. It started with approximately 400 people walking the 5km course in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009. This year, we will have roughly 200 Darkness into Light venues across Ireland and worldwide. Last year we had over 200,000 people sharing the light and helping us to promote suicide prevention and to tackle the stigma that leads people to the doors of Pieta.

ABOUT PIETA

Pieta was established in Lucan, Co Dublin, in 2006 and now has 15 centres across Ireland. Pieta offers free counselling to those suffering from suicidal ideation and to people who are engaging in self-harm. Pieta operates a Suicide Bereavement Counselling Service providing free counselling, therapy and support to individuals, couples, families and children who have been bereaved by suicide. Staff are fully qualified and provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service. Pieta Resilience Academy is an initiative to teach school going children positive mental health techniques and strategies. The Resilience Academy is a six-week, evidence-based programme that was designed ‘with schools, for schools’. The programme aims to provide students with skills and coping mechanisms that are needed to succeed in school, and throughout their adult lives.Pieta also operates the free 24-hour suicide helpline 1800 247 247. For more information, visit www.pieta.ie

ABOUT ELECTRIC IRELAND

Electric Ireland was launched in 2011 as the retail arm of ESB Group, supplying electricity, gas and energy services to the business and residential markets in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Electric Ireland is recognised as Ireland’s leading energy provider, with a mission to create a brighter future for the customers and communities it serves. Electric Ireland has supported Darkness into Light since 2013, working with Pieta to bring hope to customers, staff and communities across Ireland that have been affected by suicide.

