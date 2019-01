Week 1

This week I ran 4.2 km in 27 minutes 30 seconds. I ran the stretch to Clareglaway village from Loughgeorge museum and back, even though I was very tired, I felt great for doing it. Mad as it may seem, I felt very energetic. Looking forward to tonight’s run!

Talk to you tomorrow from 12-3 on The Live Wire

Ronan’s Tip : Get up off the couch and run, Christmas is over!