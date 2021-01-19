Ronald McDonald House Charities launches appeal for people to send a hug to loved ones during lockdown

print

Barróg, the Irish for hug, is a soft toy bunny that is sharing hugs and helping people feel close across the nation during lockdown

Ronald McDonald House Charities on National Hug Day, (Jan 21st) has launched an appeal for people to send a hug to their loved ones during lockdown and help keep the charity’s doors open amid the Covid crisis.

To mark National Hug Day 2021, Ronald McDonald House Charities is asking people to send Barróg, the Irish for hug, to someone you miss and help to support families whose children are seriously ill in hospital. All proceeds from the purchase of Barróg go directly to supporting the families of sick children staying at The Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation and a caring, supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill and hospitalised at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Ireland’s largest paediatric hospital. The Ronald McDonald House enables families to stay together and be actively involved in their children’s day to day life while they are long term in hospital. Since opening 16 years ago it has housed almost 4,300 families from across the country. The charity also provides over 12,000 meals a year to these families.

CEO (Volunteer) of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ireland, Marian Carroll, said: “Now more than ever people need a hug and so we are delighted to launch our National Hug Day Campaign with Barróg. Having a sick child in hospital creates untold physical, mental and emotional challenges for families and COVID-19 has exacerbated this now that they cannot rely on the support network of friends and family. It is therefore essential that we continue to support these families by providing a safe and secure environment, close to their children in hospital”.

Calling on everyone to share a big Barróghug to loved ones, Shane Jennings, Ireland and Leinster rugby great and RMHC ambassador, said: “Having a sick child in hospital is every family’s nightmare. With current Covid restrictions, it is especially challenging and that is why RMHC needs all the support it can get to stay open and continue to provide its essential service to families from all over Ireland”.

Ryan surrounded by Barrógs

The COVID-19 crisis has created especially challenging conditions for families staying in Ronald McDonald House. With hospitals having had to restrict visits to one parent the House provides a haven for families between visits. This service has been vital for families of children with long-term illnesses who cannot rely on the support network of extended family throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Ronald McDonald House Charities, like so many charities in Ireland, has been seriously impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Charity is facing a 50% decline in income this year. The priority for 2021 is to continue to keep the Ronald McDonald House open and available for families whose children are seriously and long term ill in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin.

Family case study

The Ryans from Carrigtohill in Cork first stayed together in the Ronald McDonald House when daughter Kate was born with a complex heart condition. Kate’s condition means she needs lifelong treatment. The family stay at the House anytime Kate is admitted to CHI, at Crumlin and look at it as a second home. Kate turned 4 on the 14th of December 2020, meaning the family celebrated both Christmas and a birthday while staying at the House this time round. Mum, Sandra, is a primary school teacher and Dad, Brendan, is a guard.

Feel close, send a hug

To send someone special a big Barróg hug, visit www.rmhc.ie. Each Barróg can be purchased for €10 ex p&p. All proceeds from the purchase of Barróg go directly to supporting the families of sick children staying at The Ronald McDonald House.

#barrog #sendahug #nationalhugday2021