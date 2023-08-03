Register today for the Galway Memorial Walk: Join the Galway Memorial Walk on Sunday 10th September. The annual walk in aid of Galway Hospice sees hundreds walking Salthill Prom together in memory of loved ones.

The 6.5km walk begins at 12noon at the Claddagh Hall, along the Prom to Blackrock and back. Many taking part wear t-shirts bearing the names of their loved ones.

Galway Hospice is committed to using more Irish and personalised t-shirts are available in both English and as Gaeilge. You can choose between ‘I’m walking in memory of…’ and ‘Tá mé ag siúl i gcuimhne ar…’ The deadline for personalised t-shirts is 25th August.

“The Galway Memorial Walk is a very special event each year,” says Galway Hospice Chief Executive Mary Nash. “We are grateful to everyone who supports our services, enabling us to give the best care we can give to those who need us. All that we do at Galway Hospice could not happen without the support of our local community. Please join us as we come together at The Claddagh on 10th September.”

Fundraisers like the Galway Memorial Walk help Galway Hospice care for patients and families. Demand continues to grow for hospice services including Community Palliative Care, which supports patients at home and in the community, 365 days a year. Last year, nurses from the Community Palliative Care Team cared for 971 patients, in all corners of Galway.

Register today for the Galway Memorial Walk at www.galwayhospice.ie/walk or call Galway Hospice Fundraising on 091-770868.