Get ready to run, walk or jog with GOAL this Christmas! The hugely popular annual fundraiser the GOAL Mile returns this year with both in person and virtual events for the first time ever – proudly supported by AIB. Pictured at the launch are Irish Rugby International Jenny Murphy, Senior Dublin ladies’ footballer Sinead Ahearn, award-winning writer Paul Howard, Irish Paralympic athlete Greta Streimikyte and Shamrock Rovers’ Captain Ronan Finn. Register HERE to complete your own GOAL Mile.