Rare ‘Blue Moon’ will be visible for Halloween

This year ‘Trick Or Treating’ might be cancelled, but stargazing isn’t. Tomorrow night, don’t forget to head outside with the family as the second full Moon of the month after the “Harvest Moon”, will see “Halloween Hunter’s Blue Moon.”

A full moon will be visible in Ireland this Halloween, for the first time in over 40 years. The last time this spooktacular sight happened was on October 31st, 1974.

If you’re lucky enough to be under spooky dark skies this Halloween you might just be able to see Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun.

Be sure not to miss this spooktacular sight, if you do, you’ll have to wait till 2039 to see it again.

Happy Halloween!

