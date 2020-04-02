President Higgins Records COVID19 Message To The Irish People

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins has recorded a Covid19 message for the Irish people in a special address for independent radio stations. President Higgins expressed sympathy to those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic.

He says that this virus will pass and when it does we can show our appreciation by supporting what is local.

He added that other people have to be praised as well. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the many others who are risking their safety in order to ensure the continued delivery of necessary services”.