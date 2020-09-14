Scientists discover possible signs of alien life on Venus

Scientists revealed today, a molecule was detected in the atmosphere of Venus that might have been produced by microbial life. They detected traces of gas in the atmosphere that, according to everything they understand about Venus, shouldn’t be there.

They considered many explanations for what could be producing the gas, known as phosphine, and settled on an explanation guided by what they know about our own planet. On Earth, phosphine – a toxic gas – that is produced by microorganisms.

According to Clara Sousa-Silva, a molecular astrophysicist at MIT and one of the authors of the new study, “As crazy as it might sound, our most plausible explanation is life,”

Source: The atlantic.com