Poetry Ireland announces Poet Laureate for Athenry, Co Galway, as part of the Poetry Town initiative.

Poetry Ireland has announced the names of the Poet Laureates selected as part of the Poetry Town initiative, which will see more than a hundred poetry-related activities take place in 20 towns across the island of Ireland between 10th and 18th September 2021.

Athenry in Co Galway is among the Poetry Towns, and Poetry Ireland, in conjunction with Galway County Council Arts Office, has appointed Elaine Feeney as the Poet Laureate for the town.

Elaine Feeney is a poet and novelist who says Athenry has always had a draw for her, bringing her back time after time.

All Poet Laureates announced today are either from the respective local area or have strong connections with it, and have been commissioned to write a poem honouring and reflecting their Poetry Town and its people.

As part of the week-long Poetry Town celebrations next month, each Poet Laureate will reveal and present their poem to the people of their Poetry Town at a series of flagship online events, one of which will be hosted in each town. Each event will also feature contributions from other local poets, artists and musicians (further details about these events is available on poetrytown.ie).

Further activities will include a series of poetry events involving local poets; poetry workshops; public poetry displays, including ‘Poetry Underfoot’; and a range of physical activities called ‘Poems that Move You’, which will vary from town to town. Local businesses, including cafés and chemists, will also be participating in the activities to celebrate their towns by distributing ‘pocket poems’ to customers. The full programme of activities for each town is available on poetrytown.ie

Poetry Town initiative launch

Commenting, Director of Poetry Ireland, Niamh O’Donnell said: “We are delighted we could secure such a strong cohort of Poet Laureates for this exciting new poetry initiative, which is characterised by collaboration and communal experiences.

“The aim of Poetry Town is to celebrate the vitality and strength of our towns and communities, and to shine a light on the wealth of creativity and talent that can be found in them. The diversity of this talent is reflected in the selection of Laureates, which includes both well-known visionary poets and new powerful voices.”

Elaine Feeney added: “I have lived in Athenry almost all my life, and despite the odd jaunt to plant my feet elsewhere, I always returned. There is a certain magnetism about this place, the remarkable history, flat land, dry stone-walls, the people – elements I often explore in poetry to excavate layers, to hear the song of generations, how the past informs the future, and how we open place to new influences.

“I look forward to responding to the town and it is a great honour to be Athenry’s first Poet Laureate, to explore my own deep connections with the west of Ireland.”

Poetry Town is an initiative of Poetry Ireland in partnership with Local Authority Arts Offices. It is made possible with funding from the Arts Council of Ireland’s Open Call funding, and is also supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

For further information, visit the Poetry Town website: poetrytown.ie.

About Elaine Feeney Elaine Feeney lectures at The National University of Ireland, Galway, where she is also a founding member of the Tuam Oral History Project. She has published three poetry collections including The Radio was Gospel & Rise. Elaine wrote the award-winning drama WRoNGHEADED commissioned by the Liz Roche Company. Her novel As You Were won the 2021 Dalkey Book Festival’s Emerging Writer Prize, The Kate O’ Brien Prize and The Society of Authors’ McKitterick Prize. It was nominated for Irish Novel of the Year, shortlisted for the Rathbones-Folio Prize and featured in many ‘Best of 2020’ lists, including The Telegraph, Sunday Times, Evening Standard and The Guardian. Elaine was chosen by The Observer as a top debut novelist for 2020.