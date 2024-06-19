Pimp your window and win!

The Galway Races, in association with the Galway Chamber and the Galway City Business Association are inviting business across Galway City and County to take part in the Galway Races Shop Window Competition. Your shop/business could be in with a chance of winning an exclusive prize of a VIP day at the races for your team worth €3,000, so enter the competition and join in on the milestone celebrations of 150 years of Ireland’s largest horse racing festival!

First Prize is worth €3,000. The winners will enjoy the ultimate race day experience- a VIP day for twelve people on Monday 29th July. The winning team will dine in style and be treated like champions. The prize includes Racecourse Admission, Complimentary Car Parking, Executive Guest Badge, Champagne Reception on Arrival, Race Card and Pen, Racing Tipster, Five Course Gourmet Meal, Complimentary wines with meal, a Complimentary Bar until half an hour after the last race, Afternoon Tea, Tote Betting Facilities, and a Reserved Table for the Day. Winner Alright!

Runners Up Prize: a short list of all those who entered will be issued. The top fifteen business chosen based on their window displays will each receive twenty admission tickets for their team to enjoy a day at the Galway Races on Wednesday 31st July thetote.com Galway Plate Day.

The judges of this year’s competition will be Avril Smith of the Galway City Business Association, Dave Hickey of the Galway Chamber and Michael Moloney of the Galway Races.

Michael Moloney, General Manager of Galway Racecourse said “we’re really looking forward to the businesses in Galway City and County getting behind this competition and can’t wait to see how they creatively decorate their shop windows with a Galway Races 150th birthday theme. Our local market is key to our success and we’re very fortunate to have a huge ground swell of support in Galway. On behalf of my team, thank you in advance for your continued support and see you all in July.”

Dave Hickey, President of the Galway Chamber said “Galway Chamber welcomes this competition which allows businesses show their pride in Galway and its unique racing heritage. It will showcase businesses’ creativity and engagement with Galway Races.”

Avril Smith of the Galway City Business Association said “I am delighted to work in collaboration with the Galway Chamber and Galway Races on this wonderful competition. I am excited and looking forward to judging the entries for the best dressed window display celebrating 150 years of the Galway Races. This is a wonderful opportunity for city and county businesses to showcase their window display and create a novel shopping experience for their customers. As a board member of the Galway City Business Association and the Centre Manager of the Eyre Square Shopping Centre, I recognise the significate value and benefit that the Galway Races brings to the City and County economy. Congratulations and best wishes to the Galway Races on celebrating a prestigious 150 years of the largest horse racing festival in Ireland.”

Enter the competition by registering your shop/business via our website galwayraces.com from Monday 10 th June. Once entries are received, Galway Races will send each shop/business a confirmation letter and information pack.

Once entries are received, Galway Races will send each shop/business a confirmation letter and information pack. Monday 1 st July – shops/business can begin to decorate their shop front windows.

– shops/business can begin to decorate their shop front windows. Thursday 18 th July – participating shops to email TWO pictures of their themed windows to Galway Races. This is the closing date for all entries.

– participating shops to email TWO pictures of their themed windows to Galway Races. This is the closing date for all entries. Friday 19 th July – the fifteen finalists will be contacted by the Galway Racecourse with names announced on our social media platforms.

– the fifteen finalists will be contacted by the Galway Racecourse with names announced on our social media platforms. Monday 22nd July – the winning shop/business will be contacted by the Galway Races and their name will be promoted on all our social media platforms.

The very best of luck to all entries and thanks for your continued support. For more information and to book tickets to this Summer’s 150th Galway Races visit galwayraces.com. #GalwayRaces

