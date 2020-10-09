Check out this easy delicious Percy Pig milkshake recipe from M&S. We love it!

Percy Pig milkshake

Ingredients

25g Percy Pig dessert sauce, plus extra for drizzling

100g Percy Pig ice-cream

A handful of crushed ice

125ml milk

Whipped cream

Jazzie sprinkles

Bag of Percy Pigs

Instructions

Drizzle Percy Pig dessert sauce around the inside of your sundae glass.

In a blender on high speed, blend the ice-cream, Percy Pig dessert sauce, a handful of crushed ice and the milk until smooth.

Pour into the drizzled sundae glass. Top with cream, drizzle with more dessert sauce and finish with jazzie sprinkles and Percy Pigs.

Pick up everything you need to make the ultimate Percy Pig milkshake in store, including their Percy Pig ice-cream.

Via: M&S

Photo credit M&S