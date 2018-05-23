15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

On Yer Bike For CROÍ

By Damian Burke
May 23, 2018

Time posted: 8:00 am

Up to 1,000 cyclists are expected to participate in the 24th annual ‘Tour de Lough Corrib Charity Cycle’ in aid of local Heart & Stroke Charity which takes place on Sunday, June 10th 2018.

This year, the annual cycling sportif offers a choice of a choice of a 45km, 80km or 120km route so here is something for all abilities. Since its inception the event has been sponsored by local company Corrib Oil. In recent years, associate sponsorship has been provided by Al Hayes Motors, Tuam; Caragh Precision and Velocity Cycles, Oranmore.

Pre-registration is advisable – For further information and to register please click here! 

Pictured at the Corrib Oil Service Station Castlebar, launching this year’s Annual ‘Tour de Lough Corrib Charity Cycle’ in aid of local Heart & Stroke Charity which takes place on Sunday, June 10th 2018, photo shows: (Left to right) Frank Murphy (Claremorris); Mairead Ryan, Teresa Fadden, Patricia Loftus, Peter Duffy (Castlebar) all staff from Corrib Oil with Event Organiser, Edwina Treacy Croí

