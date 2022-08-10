LISTEN: Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi – Gloss Hair and Beauty Mullingar

Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi – Gloss Hair and Beauty Mullingar. Niall Horan returned to his home town of Mullingar which is hosted Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann last week along with his good friend Lewis Capaldi.

The pair, who are understood to be filming for a new Guinness advert, were seen walking Mullingar’s main streets, and visiting the Joe Dolan statue on the Market Square.

While there, they popped into Gloss Hair and Beauty Mullingar! Ronan caught up with owner Audrey McKinley of Gloss Hair and Beauty earlier this week.

Check out the video here below!

https://www.facebook.com/reel/575806724093320/?s=single_unit

Photo credit: (Image: Twitter/NiallHDailyNews)