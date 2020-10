Here is a simplified list of the new restrictions announced last night by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

Domestic Travel: 5KM Radius

Schools: Open

Duration: 6 Weeks

Weddings: 25 Max Attendees

Pubs: Closed (Takeaway and delivery only)

Indoor Events: None

Café & Restaurants: Takeaway Only

Visitors: None

Public Transport: Avoid (Essential workers only)

Helpful numbers

Childline: 1800 666 666

Samaritans: 116 123

Aware: 1800 804 848

Pieta House: 1800 247 247

Jigsaw: 1800 544729