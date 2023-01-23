Network Ireland Galway Open Night: Suzanne Ryan, President of Network Ireland Galway is looking forward to seeing members as well as guests at their Open Night on Wednesday 24th Jan , 7pm in The Connacht Hotel.

It promises to be a great evening where those looking to get involved can find out all about Network; the association for women in business. It will be about connecting, reconnecting and finding out all about the vision for the year ahead! Network currently has 120 members in Galway across various sectors of employees to entrepreneurs to craftspeople.

The evening starts with food and refreshments at 7pm, there is a chance to meet the Committee for the year ahead as well as find out about the Vision for the year, learn about the various programmes, get the Businesswoman of the Year Awards updates and learn about how all members can #MakeADifference and help with the 2023 Charity Partner Cope Galway.

Masterclass with Pauline Rohdich, the Mindset Dectective

On the night there will also be a fabulous Masterclass with fellow Networker, published author and founder of the Mindset Detective Pauline Rohdich.

There will also be a chance to explore lots of opportunities (many free) with our Media partners, Galway Bay FM.

There will be a lovely Hamper giveaway as well as some other special member benefits on the night.