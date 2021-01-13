WATCH: Netflix launch new film preview for 2021

Netflix have just dropped their movie selection for 2021. Check it out!
Here is the list break down per genre.
ACTION
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie
Monster
Penguin Bloom
Pieces of a Woman
The Dig
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMEDY
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot
Moxie
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana
Nightbooks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
The Loud House Movie
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY
MUSICAL
A Week Away
Tick, Tick…BOOM