WATCH: Netflix launch new film preview for 2021

print

Netflix have just dropped their movie selection for 2021. Check it out!

Here is the list break down per genre.

ACTION

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

HORROR

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie

Monster

Penguin Bloom

Pieces of a Woman

The Dig

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

WESTERN

The Harder They Fall

COMEDY

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot

Moxie

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana

Nightbooks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

The Loud House Movie

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY

MUSICAL

A Week Away

Tick, Tick…BOOM