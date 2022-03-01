Galway Life Gardaí Clamp Down On Speeding Today As Part Of National Slow Down Day 1 March 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Gardaí will be out in force across the country today as part of National Slow Down Day. The speed enforcement operation runs from 7am today until 7am tomorrow. Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau speaking ahead of tomorrow's national "Slow Down Day”The operation is supported by @RSAIreland and other stakeholders. It will run over 24 hours from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Wednesday 2nd, March pic.twitter.com/fbttaBgHdw— Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 28, 2022