National BeActive Day Sunday 28th June

Source: SportIrleand.ie

Galway Bay FM is asking the people of Galway to take up the challenge and be active on Sunday, 28th June as part of the Sport Ireland National BeActive Day.

Galway Sports Partnership are coming together to celebrate a day of physical activity and sport and want you to join in and be active.

International guidelines recommend children are active for at least 60 minutes a day, and adults for 30 minutes a day.

National BeActive Day is a fun and inclusive way of getting in your daily physical activity.

Launching the event, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy encouraged as many people as possible to take part, “The last few months have been very difficult for people but it has been highly encouraging to see people look after their own health and well-being through taking part in regular sport and physical activity. Research has shown that unprecedented numbers of people are out walking and cycling, which is great to see. As we begin to come out of the restrictions, I think it is more important than ever that we continue to exercise and be physically active every day. I am really looking forward to National BeActive Day and challenge you all to get active, pick a new activity or sport and enjoy it”.

Jason Craughwell, Galway Sports Partnership commented, “National BeActive Day is an opportunity to get everyone in the household up and active. You can do it just for fun or add a competitive element by keeping scores or splitting in to teams. No matter what you do, we encourage you to be active and have some fun, and let’s make Galway the most active county this weekend!”

The Local Sports Partnerships have developed a printable list of games and activities to give you some inspiration, all of which are fully adaptive for people of all abilities and skill levels. With suggestions to make the games harder or easier, there is a game for everyone. Simply print out the games or display them on your phone and be active. Or why not get creative and create your own games, activities or challenges?

BeActive Day

We challenge you to be active on Sunday June 28th and celebrate National BeActive Day!

Sport Ireland are passionate about getting Ireland physically active, involved in sport and ensuring everyone in the community has the chance to be included. Despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, Sport Ireland’s network of Local Sports Partnerships are still delivering national initiatives and support to keep people active and together we challenge you to take part in National BeActive Day on Sunday June 28th.

Pick an Activity

Get your household together and pick an activity. You can play the games included below or make up your own, go for a walk or a cycle. No matter what you do, you must be active for 60 minutes!

When and Where

Pick a time that suits you and where you are going to be active – indoors, outdoors, in your back garden or local park?

Be Active

Get everything you need ready and enjoy the games. You can take part for fun or why not make it competitive and track the scores on the score sheet provided!

Celebrate and Share

Share a photo of your activity or games with us on social media. Tag @SportIreland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, your Local Sports Partnership and don’t forget to use #NationalBeActiveDay

Public Health Guidelines

If taking part in physical activity outdoors ensure you are following the most up to date public health guidelines. We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and those around us. Further information on Covid-19 can be found on the Government website and HSE website

For the most up to date guidelines and advice on physical activity outdoors visit www.sportireland.ie/covid19/outdoors

The network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) aim to increase sport and physical activity participation levels in their local communities. Throughout Covid-19, the LSP network have continued to ensure that everyone in our society has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity.