Minister Coveney welcomes new Enterprise Ireland sustainability campaign: The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, has welcomed the new Enterprise Ireland sustainability campaign.

The scheme, which will include an initial six-week advertising campaign across radio, print and social, is designed to encourage take-up by businesses of the range of Enterprise Ireland supports to assist them on their sustainability journey.

Minister Coveney said, “Reducing carbon emissions and embedding sustainability is vital for the long-term future of all Irish businesses. I welcome the fact that the new Enterprise Ireland campaign focuses on the positives that embarking on a sustainability journey can bring to every Irish business. In terms of attracting and retaining talent, winning new customers, and being prepared for the opportunities of the new low-carbon economy, there are huge benefits for Irish business. As the campaign states, ‘Sustainability Starts with a Plan’ and I would encourage every Irish business to look at the support that is available through Enterprise Ireland and the Local Employment Offices (LEOs) to assist them with their sustainability journey.”

Alexa Toomey, Manager, Sustainability, Renewable Energy and Agtech with Enterprise Ireland said, “This advertising campaign will support the direct engagement we have with Irish businesses everyday as they continue to embed sustainability in their strategy. Enterprise Ireland has a wide range of supports designed to assist our clients on their sustainability journey. That includes consultancy advice, capacity building supports and financial grants for projects that reduce carbon emissions. Our colleagues in the LEOs have a very similar offering for micro businesses. Our message is that we are here to help.”

Conor O’Donovan, Manager, Global Communications, Strategic Marketing and Events with Enterprise Ireland added, “There is an increasing awareness among businesses of the importance of sustainability for long-term business success and we are here to assist them at every step of the way. Reducing our carbon emissions and helping developing sustainability plans is an imperative for Irish business. Our new campaign will help build awareness across Irish business of the supports available to help them.”

