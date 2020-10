The Cranberries have praised Miley Cyrus’ for her version of Zombie tweeting “it’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard” saying late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan “would be very impressed”.

The 27-year-old went viral with her cover of the iconic track during her set at Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles for the virtual #SaveOurStages Fest to raise funds for independent music venues at risk of closing their doors permanently due to the pandemic.

Check out the amazing cover below.