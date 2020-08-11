Meteor shower of the year in Irish skies tonight

The best meteor shower of the year will be visible over Irish skies tonight. There will be 20 times more meteors than usual in our skies tonight and tomorrow. Irish people will be treated to a free fireworks display from the comfort of their own home.

With clear skies and conditions, tonight is the perfect night to sit out the back and enjoy the display.

David Moore of Astronomy Ireland Magazine said: “You do not need any telescopes or binoculars, just normal human eyesight, oh, and a clear sky, but a few clouds won’t spoil the view especially as you have all the hours of darkness to see them and this shower is known for producing some brilliant fireballs. I remember seeing one that light up the whole countryside like daylight for a few seconds.”

Source: Irish Mirror