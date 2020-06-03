McDonald’s Drive-Thrus reopen in Galway

There are now 34 stores operating with reduced hours between 11am and 10pm in Ireland. More McDonald’s restaurants are due to open tomorrow, Thursday 4th June. The locations of the stores that are now open in Galway city are, Headford Road Retail Park and Westside Shopping Centre.

A spokesman said: “Today, an additional 20 McDonald’s restaurants will reopen for Drive Thru, with new measures in place to keep employees and customers safe.

“This follows a successful pilot in May.”

The spokesman added: “McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with An Garda Síochána and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.”

Source: Irish Mirror

Source: McDonald’s Facebook

