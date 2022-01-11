PODCAST: Mary Mary Mary

“So what is love then Mary Ellen?”

A delicately-woven piece about three generations of Irish women, Mary Mary Mary offers glimpses into the loves, lives and cares of three women.



Mary Mary Mary tells of Mary Ellen, the grandmother, a formidable and influential woman, her daughter Mary Bernadette aka Bernie, who lost herself to an idea of love, and her daughter Mary Jacqueline aka MJ who wanted to be different from both her mother and her grandmother and make her own choices in life.

This radio drama explores ideas of connection, of sisterhood, of inter-generational stories, of carrying a past into the future, of love and the female form.

‘Mary Mary Mary’

Written and directed by Maria Tivnan

Produced, recorded and edited by Alan Meaney

Music by Mark Daniel Kerry

Mary Ellen played by Tracy Bruen

Bernie played by Eimear Finan

MJ played by Eilish McCarthy



This programme is funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.