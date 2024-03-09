Galway Bay FM

9 March 2024

Lloyd Cole to include Connemara in Irish Tour

Renowned singer/songwriter Lloyd Cole is to include Galway in his one man show that will be toured across the UK and Ireland in September.

Cole, who had hits such as “Lost Weekend” and “Brand New Friend” with his band Lloyd Cole and the Commotions, will be playing just three dates in Ireland.

The first of those dates has been confirmed for Coynes Gastropub in Kilkieran, Connemara on Tuesday the 3rd of September followed by dates in Limerick and Cork.

