Galway Lions Day Auction – Dec 7th

The Annual Galway Lions Club Radio Auction takes place on Friday Dec 7th. This year our live auction coverage starts from the earlier time of 8am with Alan and Ollie on Rise ‘n’ Smile, kicking the auction off. On Galway Talks from 9 to 12 noon Keith Finnegan will be joined this year by Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy who’ll be lending a hand with the fundraising drive. Join us bright and early on Friday live from The Galway Lions Club Christmas HQ at our studios on Sandy Road. This will be our 30th year broadcasting the auction live and our coverage this year will include live streaming of the event on Facebook. We’re giving you every opportunity to get involved and grab a bargain while doing some good for your community.

Over the past 29 years the auction has raised in excess of €750,000. To put it in the words of Galway Lions Club former project chairman Pat Dennigan, “The Galway Lions Club Radio Auction is all about the people of Galway helping the people of Galway.”

We’re seeking the support of our listeners in helping the less well off in our community, by bidding for and purchasing the items offered for sale in The Lions Club Radio Auction on Friday.

The Lions Club now have over 200 items for sale, everything from weekends away, fuel vouchers, tickets to sporting events, to shopping vouchers and furniture. If you want a bargain, sort out early Christmas shopping or just want to support a worthy cause, get your bids in. The Galway Lions Club webpage is up and running – check it out – www.auction.galwaylionsclub.ie

All the proceeds of the auction and any donations received will go to directly to providing assistance to people in our community who need extra support at Christmas time.

Remember – You can bid on line from 9am. Monday Dec 3 until 12 noon Friday 7th on the auction website at www.auction.galwaylionsclub.ie, or on the day by phone on 091-780780, lines will be manned from 8am.

In addition to the Radio Auction you will also see Galway Lions Club members collecting at major shopping centres over the coming days and look out for some very large Teddy Bears, you could buy a line or two for the draw to win one.