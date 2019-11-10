Light Up Galway with us this Friday Evening

The magic of Christmas is coming to Galway this Friday evening. Be prepared for a sparking, glittering burst of light and colour on the night when our city will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland once again. The 2019’s Light-Up Galway ceremony is set to turn Eyre Square, and the city in general, into a magnificent celebration of festive light.

Join us as we broadcast live from Eyre Square on Friday evening from 6-8pm in association with Nicólas O Conchubhair Teo. Donal Mahon will capture all the excitement as it happens, live performances, children’s entertainment, School Choirs, Dancing, cartoon characters, of course the all important arrival of Santa and Mrs Claus and the stars of the evening the magical Lights!

Organised by Galway City Business Association and backed by Galway City Council, The Light Up Galway ceremony kicks off on Friday 15th at 5.30 pm in Eyre Square.

The evening will be feature some excellent live entertainment from 5.30 to 7pm to keep spirits high. Our own Ronan Lardner will act as MC, The Tribetones, Gavin Dance Academy, face painting, a magician and balloon modelling, there’s no shortage of fun festivities to be enjoyed.

This year, using large lighting installations and projections onto some of the city’s most iconic buildings, Galway will glow like never seen before. Don’t miss this one-off early evening extravaganza join us on Friday evening and watch Galway come to life.