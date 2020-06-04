Lidl launches home cinema range next week

Bring the cinema to your home!

People are spending a lot more time at home now more than ever, and what better way to spend that downtime watching your favourite movies in your own private home cinema.

Lidl Ireland will be launching a home cinema range next Thursday, June 11th. The range includes a projector, a screen, and speakers. How cool would it be to watch all your favourite movies on an affordable, high-quality projector?

The projector comes complete with Wi-fi screen mirroring and an integrated media player. (So it’s super easy to set up).

The range includes 3 items.

Phillips Neopix Ace Projector – €269.99 (the price may look a little steep but it’s well worth the investment if you want a good quality picture on your screen or wall.

Source: Lidl

Sharp 180W Bluetooth Slim Soundbar with Subwoofer – €99.99

Source: Lidl

Celexon Projector Screen – €69.99

Source: Lidl