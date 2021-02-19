Let’s Get Connected – Online supports during Lockdown 3.0

print

Mental Health non-profit Let’s Get Talking has teamed up with St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union to provide online mental health supports.

70% of current presentations to Let’s Get Talking are people who are experiencing depression, anxiety and isolation related to the current pandemic.

In light of this significant increase in the need for access to mental health support, Let’s Get Talking has teamed up with St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union to create a series of online mental health supports from Monday the 22nd of February.

Speaking of the partnership CEO Cyril Hyland said ““We are particularly delighted to partner with St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union on this with focus on wellness in the community. It is not unexpected that the Credit Union movement is taking this initiative as it has always had the interest of the Community front and centre. Indeed, it is especially important in the current pandemic circumstance, where the challenge to peoples resilience is unprecedented.

The week of events will cover topics that are presenting highly within Let’s Get Talking including: tips to supportour mental health, youth mental health, isolation and loneliness, diet, exercise, and working from home. The jampacked week will feature panel discussions, cooking classes, exercise, yoga classes and more.

Lisa Stewart of St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union said ‘We can see everyone is struggling a bit more with lockdown this time around so we felt it would be a good time to support the Community by working together with Let’s get Talking & St. Jarlath’s Credit Union to bring a week of events based around minding your mental health.’

All three organisations share the same vision, supporting communities. This week aims to provide support during these difficult times and join together to find new ways to connect with each other while hearing from the experts for ways to support our mental health.

“Now more than ever, we need to get behind our Community and take action. We are delighted to work with St Anthony’s and Claddagh Credit Union and Let’s Get Talking to let people know that there is support out there and that you are not alone.” Bernadette Diskin of St. Jarlath’s Credit Union added.

Events throughout the week will be live across all three organisers Facebook pages, with free registration also available on www.eventbrite.ie, search “Let’s Get Connected”.

To book an appointment with Let’s Get Talking call the appointment line on 1890 714 001 or visit www.letsgettalking.ie.