Leitrim Lady Wins SuperValu Ladies Day At Roscommon Racecourse

Annmarie Keegan from Aughavas, County Leitrim stole the show at the SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday evening, July 8.



Annmarie, who works in human resources for RSA Insurance, was celebrity judge Gretta Peter’s clear winner and collected the top prize of €1,200 cash. Each of the nine runners-up received a €100 cash prize also from Supervalu.



Annmarie wore a pink floral Misguided dress from ASOS, her headpiece was designed by Sinead B millinery, her pink shoes were from Office and she bought her pearl clutch and jewellery from Mulvey’s House of Gifts in Carrick-on-Shannon.



On winning the SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon Racecourse, Annmarie Keegan said: “What a huge surprise to win the SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon tonight. It’s my first time to Roscommon Racecourse and I couldn’t believe the style. To be in the final 10 was fantastic so to win is absolutely amazing. I’ve caught the bug for racing and can’t wait to come back.”



For the fifth year in a row, six SuperValu shops in the region came together to sponsor the annual ladies day event.



Shane Fleming from SuperValu said: “We are delighted to be sponsors of SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon for the fifth year. It’s important for SuperValu to be involved in our local community, so it’s great to see the huge turnout attending SuperValu ladies day. Congratulations Annmarie and all the finalists – everyone looked fantastic.”



Judge Gretta Peters, founder of ‘Get Glam with Gret’ blog, remarked: “Women from the West should be very proud – their sense of style is unbelievable! The colour and attention to detail shown by all the ladies really stood out for me. I didn’t anticipate how tough the decision would be to pick 10 finalists. I could have easily picked 20. Annmarie’s look was so fresh, colourful and epitomised summer to me; she was a worthy winner of the SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon tonight. Thanks to everyone for such a warm welcome. I had a fantastic night.”



The following SuperValu shops sponsored the event:



Fleming’s SuperValu Roscommon

Smith’s SuperValu, Monksland

Duffy’s SuperValu, Ballaghaderreen

Glancy’s SuperValu, Carrick on Shannon

Keane’s SuperValu, Lanesboro

Cahill’s SuperValu, Castlerea



The ten finalists of SuperValu ladies day at Roscommon Racecourse were:



Annmarie Keegan WINNER

Aughavas, County Leitrim



Gemma McDonogh

Headford, County Galway



Breda Butler

Thurles, County Tipperary



Laura Hannon

Fuerty, County Roscommon



Colette Reynolds

Longford town, County Longford



Emma Hussey O’Gorman

Ballyleague, County Roscommon



Catriona O’Rourke

Tulsk, County Roscommon



Paula Gannon

Ballydangan, County Roscommon



Colette Marren

Tourlestrane, County Sligo

Lorraine McGarry

Tulsk, County Roscommon

Winner of the SuperValu sponsored Ladies Day at Roscommon Races this evening, Ann Marie Keegan from Aughavas, Co Leitrim pictured with Celebrity Judge, Gretta Peters (Centre). Also pictured are the nine other finalists; Gemma McDonagh, Headford, Breda Butler, Thurles, Laura Hannon, Fuerty, Colette Reynolds, Longford, Emma Hussey-O’Gorman, Ballyleague, Catriona O’Rourke, Tulsk, Paula Gannon, Ballydangan, Colette Marren, Sligo and Lorraine McGarry, Tulsk. Photo: David Walsh