LETS PARTY! Cut loose and join us for a night of the best of 80’s music! Whip out your spandex and hairspray 🎉💥. Join Ronan Lardner, Alan Murphy & Doc from Galway Bay FM in the Claregalway Hotel on the 29th of February for a night of 80’s music from 9:00 – 12:30pm.

Click HERE to register for your free ticket.