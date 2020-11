YES! Christmas is not cancelled. TV Presenter Ryan Tubridy has called this year’s Late Late Toy Show “the most important of all time” as RTÉ confirms date for the magical show.

The Late Late Toy Show is set to air on Friday, November 27th on RTÉ One at 9.35pm. Loved ones living abroad will also be able to tune in on the RTÉ player this year, connecting families and friends across the globe.

You don’t want to miss this, it’s going to be special.