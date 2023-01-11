JOB CREATION SURPASSES TARGET: 218,178 now employed by Enterprise Ireland client companies.

2022 saw the creation of 19,660 new jobs by Enterprise Ireland client companies, amounting to a net increase of 10,841 jobs created. Enterprise Ireland companies now employ 218,178 people – an increase of 5% on the 2021 figure – with 68% of these jobs being outside Dublin.

Employment increased across Enterprise Ireland’s three core economic sectors – Technology & Services (+8%), Industrial and Life Sciences (+5%) and Food and Sustainability (+3%) with strong growth in sub-sectors, including:

● Climate, Sustainability and Agritech (+13%)

● Digital Technology (+9%),

● High Tech Construction and Housing (+6%)

● Fintech, Financial and Business Services (+6%)

There was also a focus on skills training, R&D, Climate Projects, and overseas contracts secured with Enterprise Ireland assistance.

Speaking at the launch of the figures, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney TD said:

“The employment base in Ireland is already strong, as further evidenced by the substantial jobs figures announced today by Enterprise Ireland. 2021 was a record year for employment creation in Enterprise Ireland companies and to see a further 5% increase in total employment in 2022 shows the potential we have to continue to go from strength-to-strength.”

While warning of any complacency, the Minister stated,

“I firmly believe that with a strong focus on innovation, digitalisation, sustainability and regional development, Enterprise Ireland will continue to enhance their significant contribution to growing and maintaining quality jobs in every region and county in Ireland.”

Unveiling the figures at leading Irish tech firm Version 1’s headquarters in Dublin, Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said:

“I am delighted to announce that 2022 was a strong year with our client companies creating 19,660 new jobs, growing net employment by 5%. This compares favourably with the latest CSO Labour Force Survey for 2022, which showed an increase of 3.4% in total employment across the economy. Enterprise Ireland-supported companies like Version 1 play a vital role in the Irish economy, employing more than 218,000 people in cities, towns and villages throughout the country and making an enormous contribution to local economies.”

Version 1, a Technology Services company supported by Enterprise Ireland, recently surpassed 3,000 employees globally. Version 1 has embraced hybrid working and so, alongside employees in its Dublin, Cork and Belfast offices, it also has many employees working remotely from other locations across the country.

Louise Lahiff, Director of Strategy and People, Version 1 said:

“Enterprise Ireland’s support has been essential in enabling our rapid growth, particularly in an environment with strong overseas competition for talent. We are proud to offer compelling, high quality, flexible job opportunities across Ireland in a values-led organisation and will continue to do so in 2023.”