Writing sing-a-long songs since he was a wee skipper, James Dillon started a busking career in Galway in 2013 that would take him to many stages he never dreamed a young fella from Clonmel would ever stand on. With Galway Street Club, he would spend the next few years performing shows at Shepherds Bush London, O2 Liverpool, Electric Picnic, Galway Arts Festival Bigtop and dozens of intimate shows at venues such as the Roisin Dubh, Whelans, Dolans and Cyprus Avenue.

After releasing his first single in May 2021, the coming months will see James Dillon release a fresh blend of all of his favourite artists, put through the filter of summers spent busking in Galway. Music inspired by King Krule, Julia Jacklin, Peach Pit, Pixies, Phoebe Bridgers.

Songs to have a beer to and marvel at how grand the stretch is this particular evening.

James’ second single, ‘Ditch Drinking’ will be released on August 13th, and promises to remain stuck in your head long after listening.

Socials

Facebook / Instagram / Spotify