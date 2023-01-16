Irish Music Month – Search for a Local Hero

Irish Music Month is back for 2023!

Irish Music Month is an initiative, run in partnership with Hot Press, and involving Galway Bay FM and other Independent Radio Stations around the country, who through Hot Press and the IBI have received funding from the BAI Sound & Vision fund to promote and celebrate Irish Music.

In addition to the funding being provided to stations, over €105k will be paid directly to artists during Irish Music Month.

The month comprises several elements

Promotion of Irish Music Month and highlighting commitment of radio to Irish music

The ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search, leading to the ‘A New Local Hero’ Award

Promotion of importance and cultural value of Irish music and performance

Specifically “a significant increase” over the course of the month in the amount of Irish Music being played by all 25 participating stations

Increased airplay for Irish artists

Entries are open to acts of all genres across Galway City and County. Submissions will close on 31st January. We’ll be announcing our four chosen finalists in February, before we start meeting and greeting acts live on air and choosing Galway’s representative to go forward to the national finals in March with the potential of winning a whopping €5k in prize money and €5k in musical equipment, as well as having a single released by the Rubyworks label.

Each of the four station finalists will receive a once off payment from the project. This will be €875 for each of your four station finalists administered by Hot Press.

How to enter?

Drop us an email introducing yourself and your music to [email protected]. Include a bio and some press pics. We are looking forward to hearing from you. Good luck.

