Irish Music Month is back for 2024: Submit Your Music to Galway Bay FM!

Calling all artists and bands in Galway city and county! This August, showcase your best tunes for a chance to be crowned Ireland’s New Local Hero. At the end of the month, our team will select 3 acts and YOU the public will select 1 act to advance to Galway Bay FM’s finals. These finalists will be invited to our studios to share their music and stories, and a panel of industry judges will select the act that represents Galway in this year’s national finals.

Galway Bay FM, along with independent stations around the country will also feature more great Irish music from new, independent and established artists across Irish Music Month.

In all, six acts from around Ireland will be chosen for the Grand Finale at The Academy in Dubln this October where Ireland’s New Local Hero for 2024 will be crowned!

Make Your Submission

If you’re an artist or band from Galway, we’d love to hear from you, and your music. Send your music, bio, social media links and press pics to [email protected] before 12pm Friday 30 August and we could be contacting you this September to take the next steps to becoming Ireland’s New Local Hero.