Irish Music Month: Amhrán an Laoch

Share story:

Amhrán an Laoch

There’s a new element to Irish Music Month this year! As well as a search for A New Local Hero, Irish Music Month will also look to unearth a cracking, originally composed song as Gaeilge. Amhrán an Laoch is the song of the hero (or the hero’s song) – so if you or someone you know is writing songs through Irish – or using Irish extensively – get them to upload that song or track HERE.

If it’s your song that gets selected as Amhrán an Laoch, you win:

Airplay support across 21 independent Irish radio stations

Guaranteed coverage in and support from Hot Press

€2,000 euro prize money

Music industry mentoring & support

An opportunity to perform live at the A New Local Hero National Finale @ The Academy, Dublin in October and

A record label release of your song with further on air support & promotion

Submit for Ahrán Na Laoch HERE