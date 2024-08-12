Galway Bay FM

12 August 2024

Irish Music Month: Amhrán an Laoch 

Amhrán an Laoch 

There’s a new element to Irish Music Month this year! As well as a search for A New Local Hero, Irish Music Month will also look to unearth a cracking, originally composed song as Gaeilge. Amhrán an Laoch is the song of the hero (or the hero’s song) – so if you or someone you know is writing songs through Irish – or using Irish extensively – get them to upload that song or track HERE.

 

If it’s your song that gets selected as Amhrán an Laoch, you win: 

  • Airplay support across 21 independent Irish radio stations 
  • Guaranteed coverage in and support from Hot Press 
  • €2,000 euro prize money 
  • Music industry mentoring & support 
  • An opportunity to perform live at the A New Local Hero National Finale @ The Academy, Dublin in October and 
  • A record label release of your song with further on air support & promotion 

Submit for Ahrán Na Laoch HERE

