Galway Bay FM

3 July 2024

~2 minutes read

Irish Music Month 2024 competition confirmed for September

Share story:
Irish Music Month 2024 competition confirmed for September

Hot Press and Independent Broadcasters of Ireland have confirmed Irish Music Month 2024 for September.

Launched in 2021, Irish Music Month is an initiative of Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán. Participating IBI stations will feature Irish music strongly throughout the month, and significantly increase the number of plays for Irish artists.

Irish Music Month is also supported by IMRO, RAAP, Live Nation, Rubyworks and Camden Recording Studios. All-in, the value of the Irish Music Month project for Irish artists is in excess of €100,000.

There is further good news for Irish songwriters, with the introduction, this year, of a dedicated contest for songs written in the Irish language, titled Amhrán an Laoch, to the Irish Music Month agenda.

Irish Music Month is being celebrated with a Garden Party in Áras an Úachtaráin this week, with special guest Dermot Kennedy topping an eight-strong bill of Irish artists.

Previous winners of the A New Local Hero award include Galway’s rising star Brad Heidi, whose single ‘Don’t Let Go’ – recorded and released as part of his A New Local Hero prize package – reached No.1 in the Irish Breakers Charts, earlier this year.

Keep an eye on hotpress.com and listen to Galway Bay fm news on Irish Music Month, A New Local Hero and the Irish song competition, Amhrán an Laoch.

Share story:

Inishbofin remains only Galway area on EPA 'Remedial Action List'

Inishbofin was once again the only Galway area on the Environmental Protection Agency’s ‘Remedial Action List’ at the end of last year. ...

Almost 500 patients in Galway avoid unnecessary emergency department trips through HSE service

476 older patients across Galway have avoided unnesssary trips to the Emergency Department in the past year through a new HSE service. The HSE’S Pat...

Galway one of 8 counties selected for focus by the new Placenames Committee

Galway is one of 8 counties selected for focus by the newly established Placenames Committee Its main responsibility is to advise the Gaeltacht Minister r...

€1.4m for University of Galway to lead research on methane reduction in farming

University of Galway is to receive €1.4m to lead research into how to reduce methane generated from farming. The project focuses on innovations in beef ...