Irish Music Month 2024 competition confirmed for September

Hot Press and Independent Broadcasters of Ireland have confirmed Irish Music Month 2024 for September.

Launched in 2021, Irish Music Month is an initiative of Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán. Participating IBI stations will feature Irish music strongly throughout the month, and significantly increase the number of plays for Irish artists.

Irish Music Month is also supported by IMRO, RAAP, Live Nation, Rubyworks and Camden Recording Studios. All-in, the value of the Irish Music Month project for Irish artists is in excess of €100,000.

There is further good news for Irish songwriters, with the introduction, this year, of a dedicated contest for songs written in the Irish language, titled Amhrán an Laoch, to the Irish Music Month agenda.

Irish Music Month is being celebrated with a Garden Party in Áras an Úachtaráin this week, with special guest Dermot Kennedy topping an eight-strong bill of Irish artists.

Previous winners of the A New Local Hero award include Galway’s rising star Brad Heidi, whose single ‘Don’t Let Go’ – recorded and released as part of his A New Local Hero prize package – reached No.1 in the Irish Breakers Charts, earlier this year.

Keep an eye on hotpress.com and listen to Galway Bay fm news on Irish Music Month, A New Local Hero and the Irish song competition, Amhrán an Laoch.