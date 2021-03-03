International Women’s Day March 8th, 2021

print

source: https://www.internationalwomensday.com/

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality.

Marked annually on March 8th, International Women’s Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to:

celebrate women’s achievements

raise awareness about women’s equality

lobby for accelerated gender parity

fundraise for female-focused charities



What’s the theme for International Women’s Day?

The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge‘. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. So let’s all #ChooseToChallenge.



What’s the history of International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day has occurred for well over a century with the first gathering held in 1911. Learn more about the day’s timeline.



What colors symbolize International Women’s Day?

Purple, green and white are the colors of International Women’s Day. Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolizes hope. White represents purity, albeit a controversial concept. The colors originated from the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908.



Who can support International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day is not country, group, nor organization specific. No one government, NGO, charity, corporation, academic institution, women’s network, or media hub is solely responsible for International Women’s Day. The day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once explained “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist, nor to any one organization, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.” So make International Women’s Day your day and do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women.



What’s does the IWD website aim to achieve?

The purpose of the International Women’s Day website is to support the supporters, and in doing so it provides a platform to help forge positive change for women.

Whether hosting an event, running a campaign, launching an initiative, reporting on achievement, donating to a female-focused charity, or more – there are many ways groups and individuals can mark International Women’s Day.

Three central beliefs underpin and guide the purpose and provisions of the International Women’s Day website:

identifying, celebrating and increasing visibility of women’s achievements can help forge equality

strategic collaborations based on a foundation of shared purpose, trust and appreciation can impact positive change for women

worldwide awareness raising via meaningful narratives, resources and activity can help combat gender bias and discrimination to accelerate gender parity

To support worldwide activity, the International Women’s Day website provides:

free guidance and resources

a searchable IWD events database

a platform for collaborative purpose-driven missions

a hub showcasing the work of women creatives

a speakers register for IWD event managers

a women-owned business IWD supplier directory

a fundraising channel for female-focused charities (100% direct to charity)



Do we still need an International Women’s Day?

Yes! There’s no place for complacency. According to the World Economic Forum, sadly none of us will see gender parity in our lifetimes, and nor likely will many of our children. Gender parity will not be attained for almost a century.

There’s urgent work to do – and we can all play a part.

