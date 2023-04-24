Inis Iron Meáin 2023 – The Original Island Road Race

Inis Iron Meáin 2023 will take place on the beautiful island of Inis Meáin in the Aran Islands on Saturday 29 April 2023. Inis Iron Meáin is the original island road race which continues to attract hundreds of runners and spectators each year to the incredibly scenic island. Not only this, but it helps raise funds for the island’s secondary school, Coláiste Naomh Eoin, one of the country’s finest boarding schools which operates entirely through the medium of Irish and under the governance of Galway Roscommon ETB.

Coláiste Naomh Eoin are delighted to announce that this year’s very special guest is RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey, TV presenter and Irish sports commentator. There’s no doubt that Marty will bring all the craic to Inis Meáin on 29th of April.

Marty expressed his excitement by saying: “I can’t wait to travel to Inis Meáin for this very special sporting event. I’m delighted to be able to support Cólaiste Naomh Eoin on their fundraising efforts and look forward to learning how the school promotes and nurtures the Irish language and culture.

Gaeilge has a special place in my heart, and I recently participated in the Creidim Ionat – I Believe in You Foras an Gaeilge/RTÉ Irish language initiative. My Father was a fluent Irish speaker and I understand the importance of keeping it alive, especially in the Gaeltacht.”

It’s not runners alone that the beautiful island attracts, last year Inis Meáin’s Comhlacht Forbartha (Development Company) ran a competition offering one family the opportunity to live rent free on the island for a school year. The competition was such a success that two families were chosen to join the community and immerse themselves in the island’s culture and the Irish language. Now eight months on, one family has chosen to make Inis Meáin their permanent home and look forward to helping out on race day.

Iron Inis Meáin caters for every level of participant. Runners and spectators alike will get the true island experience in each of the 5k, 10k or the more challenging 12k run. The longer run includes a breathtaking beach run along Ceann Gainimh, the impressive beach stretch along the island’s coast. The races will be followed by the annual BBQ, live music and prize giving ceremony.

The island can be accessed via Aran Island Ferries from Ros a Mhíl or by plane with Aer Arann.

Registration is open now – CLICK HERE

All online entrants will receive a goody bag containing:

● Inis Iron Meáin t-shirt

● Snood/neck warmer sponsored by Portwest

● Race number & timing chip

● Energy bar

● Drink

● Free entry to BBQ with live music

Event organiser and principal of Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Mairéad Ní Fhatharta, said:

“We’re all looking forward to Inis Iron Meáin 2023. It’s a very special event for the school, Coláiste Naomh Eoin, which started the race in 2004. The Aran Islands’ community is very proud and supportive of this event which is so important to Inis Meáin.This race is a celebration of the wonderful story of Coláiste Naomh Eoin which is now one of the best known Irish schools in the country. Coláiste Naomh Eoin attracts students from all over the country and gives them the opportunity to experience Irish as a vibrant living language while receiving first-class education.

We are honoured that the story of the school will be central to this year’s Irish project at La Biennale di Venezia 2023 which will be launched in Italy in May. Thanks to everyone for your support and for understanding how special this race is for Inis Meáin.