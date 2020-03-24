“I never imagined I’d be so sick” – Michael Prendergast’s plea to the youth of Ireland.

“I never imagined I’d be so sick” Micheal Prendergast (28) is young, sporty and fit. But the Kerry man still fell seriously ill when he was diagnosed with #COVID19.

Please watch his harrowing plea from his isolation bed in Kerry General Hospital, warning younger people to take this seriously.

Think of all of the people you could directly pass it to – both young and old, strangers and family members, public service workers or shop attendants.

We need to take this seriously. Stay home, stay safe. #TogetherToday via Stephen Murphy / Sky News.