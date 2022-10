The HSE provide free suicide intervention/prevention training in Galway, Mayo & Roscommon as part of Irelands National Strategy to reduce suicide called Connecting for Life.

Please see link below for training options available. ASIST training will take place on 9th & 10th November in Clifden. Please note all training is free and for over 18’s

Booking is online via link below

www.bookwhen.com/srotraininggmr

www.nosp.ie/training