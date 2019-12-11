Help us make this the most inclusive Christmas ever with #alliscalm

For autistic people, Christmas can be an extremely stressful time of year. The lights, sounds, and social interactions can overload an autistic person’s senses, causing anxiety and stress.

This year, Autism Chairty AsIAm wants to raise awareness of the difficulties that autistic people face at Christmas, by creating a call-to-arms for people and businesses around the country to be more aware and help provide safe spaces for them. We at Galway Bay Fm are delighted to support this campaign this year.

The #alliscalm campaign asks businesses and individuals to hold autism-friendly coffee mornings to raise funds for AsIAm, while also encouraging people to slow down amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and have their own moment of calm.

We hope this will raise awareness of a very real but largely unknown issue – and help make Christmas more inclusive for people on the autistic spectrum.

But AsIAm need your help.

From now until 20th of December, Autism charity AsIAm are inviting people and businesses of Galway to host coffee mornings to raise funds and support their #alliscalm campaign. They are asking those hosting coffee mornings also provide an inclusive, stress-free and autism friendly environment for everyone to enjoy.

If you’d like to hold your own #alliscalm coffee morning, just visit their Coffee Morning Registration Page

We here at Galway Bay Fm would like to hear about your efforts and would be happy to support your coffee morning by giving it a mention on air or on our social media platform – let us know text in your details to 53995 or whataspp on 087 0958968

OR

If you’d like to donate to AsIAm, visit their Donation Page

For more information on the campaign. Click on the links below!

To raise additional funds, AsIAm recruited a selection of Irish artists to create a custom Christmas bauble inspired by the #alliscalm logo, which they will auction to the public in the coming weeks.

The #alliscalm Christmas Card To help raise funds for our Christmas campaign, we’ve produced these lovely cards which will be available for purchase in packs Read More »

If you want to be a part of the #alliscalm campaign, the best way you can help us is by signing up to hold your own Coffee Morning Read More »